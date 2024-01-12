© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Logan Canyon blocked after avalanche, road could be closed for hours

Utah Public Radio | By Jacob Scholl
Published January 12, 2024 at 1:48 PM MST
The mountains in Logan Canyon. There is part of a white truck visible in the bottom of the photo.
Anna Johnson
/
UPR
An avalanche Friday morning pushed snow into both lanes of traffic and caused Logan Canyon to close. Corporal Jerry Hardy with the Utah Highway Patrol detailed what happened.

“Approximately about 6:30-ish we got a call saying that there had been a slide at the Dugway, just covering both lanes of traffic, actually trapping one vehicle ... it is more stuck in the snow. It wasn't really trapped to be able to get it dug out and on its way," Hardy said.

A Cache County dispatcher told UPR on Friday morning that crews were still trying to clear the roadway, and the road may not be reopened until as late as midnight Friday.

For the latest details on the road closures, go to udottraffic.utah.gov for more information.
Jacob Scholl
Reporter Jacob Scholl covers northern Utah as part of a newly-created partnership between The Salt Lake Tribune and Utah Public Radio. Scholl writes for The Tribune and appears on-air for UPR.
