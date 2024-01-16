Tuesday PM headlines: New art at the Utah Capitol, First Lady Jill Biden visits Utah

New art installment in honor of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter on Utah's capitol

Tomorrow, Jan. 17, in Salt Lake City, state leaders will join Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity to reveal an interactive art installation titled Opening Doors, in honor of former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

The unveiling will take place on the fourth floor of the Utah State Capital at 12:30 p.m.

Supporters of Habitat have been invited to pay tribute to the piece by adding their signature. Opening Doors starts as two plain white doors, symbolizing how Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter opened doors to brighter futures for thousands of low-income families over nearly four decades.

To learn more about Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity, please visit habitatsaltlake.org.



First Lady Jill Biden visits Utah

First Lady Jill Biden visited Utah on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Biden arrived at the Salt Lake City International Airport around 2 p.m. and then went to Hunter High School in West Valley City.

According to a release from the White House, Biden recognized educators and highlighted the importance of educator wellness, Biden was joined by Utah First Lady Abby Cox and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

After her appearance at the school, Jill Biden will spend tonight in Park City where she will speak to supporters of President Joe Biden events for the Biden Victory Fund.