© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tuesday PM headlines: New art at the Utah Capitol, First Lady Jill Biden visits Utah

Utah Public Radio | By Hannah Castro
Published January 16, 2024 at 4:29 PM MST
Samantha
/
Wikimedia Commons

New art installment in honor of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter on Utah's capitol

Tomorrow, Jan. 17, in Salt Lake City, state leaders will join Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity to reveal an interactive art installation titled Opening Doors, in honor of former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

The unveiling will take place on the fourth floor of the Utah State Capital at 12:30 p.m.

Supporters of Habitat have been invited to pay tribute to the piece by adding their signature. Opening Doors starts as two plain white doors, symbolizing how Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter opened doors to brighter futures for thousands of low-income families over nearly four decades.

To learn more about Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity, please visit habitatsaltlake.org.

First Lady Jill Biden visits Utah

First Lady Jill Biden visited Utah on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Biden arrived at the Salt Lake City International Airport around 2 p.m. and then went to Hunter High School in West Valley City.

According to a release from the White House, Biden recognized educators and highlighted the importance of educator wellness, Biden was joined by Utah First Lady Abby Cox and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

After her appearance at the school, Jill Biden will spend tonight in Park City where she will speak to supporters of President Joe Biden events for the Biden Victory Fund.
Tags
Utah News Jill BidenUtah State CapitolPresidentPublic ArtUPR
Hannah Castro
Hannah Castro is a junior at Utah State University studying Journalism and Public relations. Her parents were born and raised in Ecuador and migrated to the States before she was born. Hannah loves all things music and usually has a concert lined up. She enjoys being active, and recently ran her first half marathon in Salt Lake City. Hannah enjoys writing and can’t wait to further her skills at Utah Public Radio.

See stories by Hannah Castro
Related Content