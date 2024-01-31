© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wednesday AM headlines: Gov. Cox signs trans bathroom bill and DEI bill into law

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published January 31, 2024 at 8:21 AM MST
Gov. Spencer Cox stands at a podium looking thoughtful.
Utah State Office of the Governor

Gov. Cox signs trans bathroom bill and DEI bill into law

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed two controversial bills into law Tuesday, one about bathroom access for transgender people and another effectively removing diversity, equity and inclusion programs in state institutions.

H.B. 257 and H.B. 261 both faced backlash for discriminating against minorities like trans people and people of color but were ultimately passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature late last week.

Cox, a Republican himself, signed both bills Tuesday. H.B. 257 takes effect immediately and H.B. 261 will take effect on July 1.

New public charter school will be entirely in virtual reality

A new Utah public charter school set to open next year will be set entirely in virtual reality.

Virtual Horizons Charter School, which aims to open in fall 2025, will reportedly provide headsets, laptops, hotspots and Wi-Fi if needed so that the school can be accessible to as many students as possible.

Most of school will be attended through a virtual reality headset, but there will also be in-person activities such as field trips and guest speakers.

During its first year, the school plans to open 350 spots for grades 4-8. Over five years, the school will increase available spots and levels to a max of 900 students in grades 4-12.

Open enrollment begins Jan. 2, 2025.
Tags
Utah News UPR2024 Legislative SessionTransgender RightsDiversity, Equity and Inclusion
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
Related Content