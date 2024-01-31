Wednesday AM headlines: Gov. Cox signs trans bathroom bill and DEI bill into law

Gov. Cox signs trans bathroom bill and DEI bill into law

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed two controversial bills into law Tuesday, one about bathroom access for transgender people and another effectively removing diversity, equity and inclusion programs in state institutions.

H.B. 257 and H.B. 261 both faced backlash for discriminating against minorities like trans people and people of color but were ultimately passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature late last week.

Cox, a Republican himself, signed both bills Tuesday. H.B. 257 takes effect immediately and H.B. 261 will take effect on July 1.

New public charter school will be entirely in virtual reality

A new Utah public charter school set to open next year will be set entirely in virtual reality.

Virtual Horizons Charter School, which aims to open in fall 2025, will reportedly provide headsets, laptops, hotspots and Wi-Fi if needed so that the school can be accessible to as many students as possible.

Most of school will be attended through a virtual reality headset, but there will also be in-person activities such as field trips and guest speakers.

During its first year, the school plans to open 350 spots for grades 4-8. Over five years, the school will increase available spots and levels to a max of 900 students in grades 4-12.

Open enrollment begins Jan. 2, 2025.