Several films at Sundance featured artificial intelligence

Many films and conversations at Sundance explored our attitudes and showcased the role artificial intelligence plays in understanding what it means to be human.

The Alfred P. Sloane Prize for film in science or technology was awarded to the feature film "Love Me" which premiered at the festival. The film, directed by Andy and Sam Zuchero, features extensive conversations between a satellite and buoy long after humans have gone extinct. Both forms of AI were deployed by humans in the 2020s and come in contact with one another, attempting to communicate and learn from each other and the internet.

“It's about a buoy and satellite satellite will be online long after humanity's extinct and they try to figure out what it means to be alive and in love. And they only have the internet and everything that we put on the internet to understand what it means to be that,” Andy explained on one of a number of panels that featured conversations about AI.

While the film features only AI characters, its contemplation on what it means to be a living being is present throughout every aspect of the film.

The Zucheros also shared their own thoughts on the role of AI in their film on the panel.

“This really wasn't a story for us about AI, it was a story about us, as seen through the lens of AI. Who are we? What are we, you know, it's probing the human experience rather than posing the question. Well, does AI feel, you know, where does AI have consciousness,” said Andy.

“We use AI as a lens to look at us, as humans without judgment,” Sam added.

Beyond a general understanding of what it means to be human, feelings of loneliness, social isolation, and self-discovery from the perspective of an AI character, other films confronted these human experiences with AI as the tool, instead of the character.

For example, the documentary "Eternal You" focused on the use of AI to “recreate” loved ones after death.

The representation of AI in films and panels at Sundance this year signals that it will only increase at the festival for years to come as the technology advances.