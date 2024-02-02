Friday PM headlines: Primary Children's Hospital in Lehi, new cell phone policy at Ogden High

A bill involving the Ten Commandments in schools waits for hearing

A bill authored by Rep. Mike Peterson (R-Logan) requiring all Utah public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments was gutted before it received a hearing in the legislature.

The bill originally called for biblical scripture to be displayed in state classrooms through a poster or framed copy. Peterson has now changed the bill, getting rid of the Ten Commandments requirement. The bill now says the scripture and the Magna Carta can be discussed inside classrooms alongside the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

The bill has been assigned to the House Business and Labor Committee and has yet to be granted a hearing.



New Ogden High School policy bans cell phones

Ogden High School has updated its cell phone policy to require every classroom to have a “secure cell phone locker” for students to store their phones during class.

According to a letter from administration sent to parents and students, the policy will go into effect on Monday, Feb. 5. This policy comes after Gov. Spencer Cox voiced his support for cell phone-free classrooms in Utah.

The school said a goal of this policy is to foster academic engagement in all classrooms. The new policy also allows students to store cell phones in their backpacks but the policy also addresses what will be done if a cell phone is seen in use during class. The discipline is based on first, second and third offenses.

It includes the student’s cell phone being picked up by an administrator to be collected by the student at the end of the day, and a parent being required to pick it up.



Intermountain Health opens new Primary Children's campus in Lehi

Today Intermountain Health held a private ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Campus in Lehi.

This comes after more than three years of construction and decades of planning. The Miller family campus is a part of Primary Promise, Intermountain Health’s multi-faceted and comprehensive vision to build the nation’s model health system for children.

The Miller Family Campus is a full-service children’s hospital providing nearly all the same specialty pediatric services that Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City does.

Alongside the hospital the campus provides an Outpatient Center and a medical office building. The campus will open to patients on Feb. 12.