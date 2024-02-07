Wednesday AM headlines: Waived pet adoption fees, bill tracking golf course water use

Utah animal shelter waiving adoption fees for 20th Puppy Bowl

Alongside this year’s Super Bowl is the twentieth Puppy Bowl. To celebrate, Best Friends Animal Society is waiving adoption fees.

The deal applies to those who adopt a pet from Feb. 7 to 14 at one of their Pet Lifesaving Centers, which are located in Salt Lake City, Houston, New York, Los Angeles and northwest Arkansas.

The Best Friends Animal Society is also hosting a “tail” gate party on Feb. 11 at their Salt Lake City location. Starting at 12 p.m., it will include a Puppy Bowl watch party with adoptable puppies from the shelter, a vegan nacho bar and giveaways.

Bill would track, hide golf course water use

A bill introduced in the Utah State Senate this week would track water use on golf courses, while also making that data inaccessible for the public.

Sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay (R-Riverton), S.B. 195 would formally golf course water use to find ways to conserve water.

Past efforts to track this water use have faced stiff opposition. To combat this, Sen. McCay has proposed to make the water use data on golf courses “protected” under Utah’s public records laws. This would make it not available for the public to see.

The bill is one of several introduced this legislative session seeking to conserve water and help the drying Great Salt Lake.

White House Campground, Trailhead will soon be easier to access

Thanks to a $500,000 construction project, the White House Campground and Trailhead near Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument will soon be easier and safer to access.

In the past, flood conditions have trapped visitors at the site for multiple days before the road could be re-opened.

To combat this, the Bureau of Land Management will reportedly re-align the road and replace a lower water crossing with a box culvert, which is a structure used to channel water as part of a drainage system.

During construction, which starts Feb. 6 and will go through March, a temporary road segment will be kept open to allow continued but limited vehicular access to the campground and trailhead.

The project was funded by The Great American Outdoors Act.