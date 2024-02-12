Monday AM headlines: Utah wildlife rehab center rushes to move into temporary home

Utah wildlife rehab center rushes to move into temporary home

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah is rushing to move into a temporary facility before their old building is demolished next month.

Last year, Ogden City decided not to renew the center’s lease after being at the property for twelve years to make room for the Ogden Dinosaur Park next door. Since then, the wildlife center has been looking for and preparing to move into a temporary facility.

During this transition period, they’ve also been unable to take in any more animals. According to DaLyn Marthaler, the executive director of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah, they usually take in 4,000 a year.

Demolition day for their current location is March 7. Marthaler says that until a few weeks ago, the center was unaware the building would be destroyed so soon. The center had a forbearance agreement with Ogden City that she says would give them time after that with a lease agreement.

The new location, which is a combination of a home and an old vacuum repair store, is intended as a temporary location as they look for land to construct a new facility.

Horses pulled skiers in SLC’s first skijoring competition

Skiers and horses raced down the streets of downtown Salt Lake City this weekend for the city’s first skijoring competition.

Skijoring is a sport that involves horses or dogs pulling skiers through a course with rings to collect as fast as possible. To hold the event within the city, more than five hundred metric tons of snow were dumped on West Temple.

The one-day festival, which also included curling, bounce houses and food trucks, was reportedly pulled together within a month. It was the first of its kind in the city, and with thousands of visitors in attendance, officials are hoping to do it again next year.