Friday AM headlines: Bid submitted for 2034 Olympics, Great Salt Lake bill passes legislature

Utah officially submits bid for 2034 Olympics

Key backers of Utah’s bid to host the 2034 Olympic Winter Games joined together Thursday to officially submit their bid to the Olympic Committee. The action was done in the Gold Room of the State Capitol, where state leaders used a laptop to send thousands of pages of details about their plans to host.

The International Olympic Committee’s final decision for the site of the 2034 Olympics will be made on July 24.

In December, Salt Lake City was named the “preferred host.” The submission was a big step after more than a decade of bidding.

Airfield at Hill Air Force Base closed after emergency landing

The Hill Air Force Base airfield was shut down after a jet made an emergency belly landing Thursday afternoon.

Officials reported that an F-5AT jet was heading to the base for training when the incident happened. The jet belongs to private military contractor Tactical Air Support. The pilot of the craft made an emergency landing on its belly with its landing gear up.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. After the emergency landing, Hill Air Force Base reported they would close the airfield for 24 hours to clean up any debris from the emergency landing that could compromise the runway.

Bill to help Great Salt Lake passes State Legislature

House Bill 453, designed to help Great Salt Lake, has passed the State Legislature and is heading to Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Casey Snider, rewrites how water is used by mineral extraction companies that operate on Great Salt Lake. The legislation also reworks the severance taxes the state gets from mineral extraction, earmarking revenue from the sale of those minerals back to Great Salt Lake.

The bill has been controversial since its inception with some mineral extraction companies and industry groups because they argue it could hurt jobs.