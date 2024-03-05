Cache Republicans arrived in waves to vote on Super Tuesday

Anna Johnson: So right now, I'm standing right up at the auditorium of Mount Logan Middle School, you might be able to hear sounds of voices in the background. There's still about 80 or 100 people trying to check into their precincts as we get started tonight.

Sheri Quinn: We just heard from Caitlin who's at the Democratic caucus here in Logan at Old Main Hill at Utah State University. There were about 45 people there, but you're now seeing upwards of 100. Correct?

Anna Johnson: Yes, there's a room for each of the different voting districts up here in Logan. Some have about five or six people in it. But the auditorium that I've been sitting in as we're getting ready to get started has close to 30. There's still big, big groups of people waiting to check in outside who haven't been able to get into their voting district room quite yet.

Sheri Quinn: And what are you hearing from those people? Have you heard chatters or talk to anyone about what they're thinking about this election and even though the legislative session this year?

Anna Johnson: Yeah, I've been talking to a couple people about the legislative session, which just wrapped up at the end of last week. They're feeling pretty good, spirits are high here. A lot of optimism about the election coming up. And there's not a lot of discussion about candidates going on quite yet, it's mostly people checking in, trying to figure out where they're going. There's a bit of confusion about the different room systems so that's mostly what I'm hearing at the moment. There's tables set up with information about different candidates, and I've seen people walking around holding different flyers and other things. There's people with Lyman and Spencer Cox flyers and some buzz about the governor's race going on.

Sheri Quinn: And you said about how many people so far?

Anna Johnson: I'd say over 100 for sure, probably close to 150.