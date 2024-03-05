On Super Tuesday, Cache Democrats are hopeful but want legislative change

Caitlin Keith: Right now I'm in old Maine at Utah State University where the Cache Democrats are holding their caucus night tonight. It's in one of the classrooms here and there's a table to sign up and get registered in, to find out which precinct you're in outside of the classroom, and then within the classroom is where things are going on.

Sheri Quinn: What is the mood there so far? What are you hearing?

Caitlin Keith: It's pretty positive and it's just a very lot of hope that they can make a change. And it's very sociable right now, what they've been doing at the beginning here is kind of just mingling with each other and talking with each other to get to know one another. So there's a very, positive hopefulness that I've gotten out of this.

Sheri Quinn: And about how many people would you say so far?

Caitlin Keith: There's about 45 people here last I counted.

Sheri Quinn: Are they expecting more? Do you know?

Caitlin Keith: They had 60 people register to come is what I was told, and they expected more than 60. So they expect more people to come in as the night goes.

Sheri Quinn: And what are you hearing about how they’re feeling about this Super Tuesday and who they're voting for, are you hearing anything?

Caitlin Keith: There hasn't been a lot that I've heard about who they're voting for. Mainly just a lot of people have just been talking about changes that they want to see made in the state legislative session with a lot of the bills that were passed. Most of the conversations I've heard have been about the state legislative session and bills that they don't agree with that were passed, and why they want to get more Democrats into the state legislature so those types of bills don't get passed anymore have been the main conversations. They did their presidential primary through mail-in ballot already, so tonight it's just about getting precinct representatives and delegates and that kind of idea.

Sheri Quinn: Are they talking about specifically some changes that they'd like to see or specific bills?

Caitlin Keith: They've talked a lot about the trans bathroom bill and also the Equal Opportunities Initiatives bill have been big ones, and just different bills like that, affecting rights and different things like that. Mainly a lot of the bills around education and public buildings and things like that.

Sheri Quinn: Is there anything else you'd like to mention that?

Caitlin Keith: No, I don't think so. There’s a few people walking around kind of campaigning, like Patrick Belmont is here campaigning for House District Three and things like that, but it's been interesting to see them. And they have talked about how like, it is hard to be like a Democrat in a generally Republican state, but that they are hopeful that things are moving in the right direction because Logan is becoming more and more purple, as they keep saying.