Blanding man in custody, charged in connection with missing roommates

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published March 15, 2024 at 8:24 AM MDT
William (Drew) Bull and Christopher (Topher) Owens
San Juan County Sheriff's Office
William (Drew) Bull and Christopher (Topher) Owens

San Juan County Sheriff’s deputies, family and friends have been searching for William Bull and Christopher Owens since they were last seen on Feb. 25. The two men were last known to be traveling in Blanding, Utah in a black Dodge pickup truck.

Initially investigated as a missing persons case, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday the investigation was being termed a homicide investigation due to evidence collected during a search of the men’s residence, interviews with their roommate and what they call a “lack of proof of life” of the two men.

After searching the residence Bull and Owens shared with roommate Charles Yoo, deputies arrested Yoo on charges of obstruction of justice.

According to court documents, Yoo has since been charged in 7th District Court with two counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

The Sheriff’s Office says a mutual friend of the missing men had reported concerning interactions he had with Yoo in the days after the two men were last heard from.

Charging documents for Yoo alleged he killed Bull and Owens on Feb. 25. It remains unclear if Bull and Owens’ remains have been located.
Anna Johnson
