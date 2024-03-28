Thursday AM headlines: Utah's Pride Center director announces he is stepping down

Winter weather forecasted in Utah for Easter weekend

Winter weather is in Utah’s forecast for Easter weekend. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for the Wasatch, West Uinta and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs mountain ranges.

The ranges could get up to another foot or more of snow come Thursday. Mountain snow and valley rain will likely be a pattern in many parts of the state through Sunday.

The first wave, a large low-pressure system bringing precipitation off of the Pacific Northwest coast, will arrive in the state Thursday.

The weekend’s storms could deliver a good amount of additional water in Utah.

Gov. Cox signs bills at homeless shelter

On Wednesday, Gov. Spencer Cox signed nine pieces of legislation related to homelessness and Utah’s system of homeless services. The signing ceremony was done in the courtyard of the Harris Community Village in Tooele.

The village is a repurposed elementary school that has 44 beds, with men’s and women’s dormitories and seven separate rooms for families. There are also 66 units of permanent supportive housing that have been constructed behind the school.

The bill signing included multiple measures passed by state lawmakers during Utah’s 2024 Legislative Session. The bills addressed issues such as prohibiting camping and retooling the Utah Homelessness Council, which oversees the system of services.

Utah Pride Center Director steps down

The Utah Pride Center’s executive director announced he will be stepping down after taking the job in November. According to a letter sent Wednesday to the organization’s board of directors, Ryan Newcomb is leaving the position due to health reasons.

Newcomb was hired last year to help stabilize the center after it was left hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt. His last day will be April 1 and Chad Call will act as interim Executive Director.

This news also came along with the acknowledgment that due to last year’s financial issues the center was forced to sell its current building and will move to the McIntyre Building in Salt Lake City.