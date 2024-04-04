Thursday AM headlines: Smithfield man wins big at Jazz game, construction worker injured

Construction worker injured after falling off roof

A construction worker was injured after falling from a roof in Lehi Wednesday evening.

Police officers were dispatched to the incident on Holbrook Way at about 6:30 p.m. Officers said the worker fell off the roof and was flown by helicopter to the hospital.

There was no information on what condition the worker was in except that he was alive when put in the helicopter. There was also no information released on how far the fall was.

Smithfield man wins 3-point contest at Jazz game

On Tuesday night at the Jazz game, Mailik Horman from Smithfield made three 3-point shots during a break in the game and was offered a two-year lease on a car as his prize. Horman, 23, could choose between the lease or a $5,000 cash option. He chose the cash option.

The “Three for the Keys” contest took place during a break in the third quarter. For the contest, the contestant has 30 seconds to shoot three 3-point shots from designated spots around the 3 point line.

At first Horman’s last shot was declared too late for the 30-second shot clock. But after the Jazz crowd expressed disapproval and booed the decision, officials reviewed the shot and declared Horman the winner after all. Horman said he will use the money to pay off a couple things and take a cruise this summer.

