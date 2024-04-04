USU announces two new basketball coaches

At the Wayne Estes Center in Logan on Wednesday, USU Vice President and Director of Athletics Diana Sabou introduced Wesley Brooks as Utah State’s 10th head women’s basketball coach and Jerrod Calhoun, the school’s 22nd coach of the men’s basketball program.

Brooks, who spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Ohio State, took the podium first and said that his ethos as head coach of the women’s program will be guided by faith, family, and on what’s best for Utah State University and the players.

“You can expect us to play hard, you can expect us to play fast, you can expect us to play smart, you can expect us to play together," Brooks said.

He then added the importance of being engaged in the community and inspiring the next generation of athletes, as well as his and the staff’s commitment to "empower, compete, and conquer on and off the court."

“Despite the changing landscape of college athletics, I still believe about preparing the student athlete for four years so that they can be successful for the next forty years of their life. With that, go Aggies.”

New head coach of the men’s program, former Youngstown State coach Jerrod Calhoun, said he got hooked on the Aggies and their fan base during the conference games last year.

“I fell in love with this group of players. I told these guys, if they come back, if they run it back, we can win a national championship. I truly believe that," Calhoun said.

He said this program is not a reload, but instead a rebuild and development of talent and a style that fans gravitate to coming into the spectrum arena. He added that his style is simple.

“We want to play the right way, we want to find keep advantages on the floor, whether that’s a post up, a ball screen, and off ball screen, we want to be on the attack. We want to score in the 80s.

Calhoun also said the goal is simple.

“We want to win a national championship. Go Aggies”