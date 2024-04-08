Monday PM headlines: New statewide helpline launches for Native abuse survivors

New helpline launches for Indigenous survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse

Restoring Ancestral Winds, a Utah-based non-profit, launched a statewide helpline today to support Indigenous survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

According to a study by the National Institute of Justice, the average annual rate of sexual assault among Native Americans is 3.5 times higher than for other races.

The new helpline offers services that include immediate safety planning, risk assessment, peer support and referrals to any Native American who has been impacted by domestic violence. Victims are now able to call the helpline at 1-833-NTV-HEAL (688-4325) for safe, confidential and anonymous support.

Three Utah cities are among the 50 fastest-growing in the US

According to a report by the financial news and opinion company 24/7 Wall St., three Utah cities are among the 50 fastest-growing in the U.S.

Using population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the report ranked 50 metropolitan areas with at least 10% population growth from 2017 to 2022 from smallest to largest growth.

Logan ranked at number 33, with 12.3% population growth. At number 19 is Provo-Orem, with 15.7% population growth in the five-year period. St. George ranks number 11 on the list, with 19.3% population growth. The city that ranks number one on the list is Jackson, Tennessee, with 40.5% population growth between 2017 and 2022. The overall population in the United States grew by 3.5% during this time.

