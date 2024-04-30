© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access Utah

Revisiting Selected Shorts with Kirsten Vangsness on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 30, 2024 at 10:37 AM MDT
A black and white Selected Shorts logo, with the tagline, "Let us tell you a story."

Kirsten Vangsness is an actor, YouTuber, podcaster, graphic novelist & playwright She is most known for playing Penelope Garcia on the long running CBS crime drama Criminal Minds.

Today we’ll revisit our conversation with Kirsten Vangsness from October 2023. That was ahead of her appearance at a Selected Shorts event in Logan.

Selected Shorts is a live theatrical experience featuring guest actors reading stories selected specifically for each event. The three to four stories are mostly fiction, sometimes classic, sometimes new, and are always read by great actors from stage, screen, and television. The stories presented live at Selected Shorts are often featured on the hit public radio show (heard on UPR Sundays at 2:00 p.m.)

Tags
Access Utah Kirsten VangsnessSelected ShortsUPR
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content