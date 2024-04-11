Thursday AM headlines: UTA announces transit expansion for potential 2034 Utah Olympics

Utah attorney general candidates gather for debate

Utah’s four republican candidates for attorney general gathered for a debate on Wednesday.

The debate was held at the SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem and was hosted by the Utah Eagle Forum. The candidates spoke to a crowd of around 300 republican state delegates.

Though the candidates shared similar opinions on abortion, illegal immigration, federal involvement in land use and education, the focus of the debate was on the differences in how they hope to serve.

The candidates included were former lawmaker and legislative chief of staff Derek Brown, former assistant attorney general Frank Mylar, Utah Division of Risk Management director Rachel Terry and former Zions Bank vice president Trent Christensen.

The republican convention for Utah attorney general will be on April 27.

Skeletal remains confirmed to be Dylan Rounds

Officials have confirmed that skeletal remains found in remote western Box Elder County do belong to Dylan Rounds.

Rounds was from Idaho and was 19 when he went missing in 2022. According to his family, he disappeared after a “weird run-in” near the farm in western Box Elder County where he was working.

Last year, James Brenner was charged with aggravated murder and abuse or desecration of a human body for the alleged killing of Rounds. Brenner was described as a “squatter” who lived near Rounds when he disappeared.

UTA announces transit expansion to prepare for Olympics

The Utah Transit Authority announced it has plans to expand and redesign Utah’s transit in time for the possible 2034 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City.

The plans include a new Orange line of the TRAX running from the Salt Lake City airport to the University of Utah. The plans also include extending the Blue line so it will go all the way to the airport.

There will also be forty new fully accessible light rail cars to replace old ones on the FrontRunner.

These new transit plans are set to still happen even if the 2034 Olympics don't take place in Utah.