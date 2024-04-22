Monday AM headlines: Student training on trans bathroom bill paused in SLC School District

Training on trans bathroom bill paused in SLC School District

The Salt Lake City School District is pausing plans to present a slideshow to students about the recently-passed trans bathroom bill.

The trainings, which are required under House Bill 257, instruct students to talk to a parent or school employee if they aren't sure which bathroom to use and to tell the principal if they're being bullied. It also directs students who weren't comfortable in the bathroom they're told to use to tell school officials so they could "make a plan."

An e-mail was sent to parents Friday morning, saying the district’s superintendent Elizabeth grant had asked all district schools to hold off on H.B. 257 training until further notice.

The announcement came just before a planned demonstration by parents and students outside Emerson Elementary School that opposed the presentation scheduled for later that day. Despite the pause on training, the demonstration — a 15-minute “dance party” to support transgender students — still happened. Yándary Chatwin, a spokesperson for the district, told Axios it was the first time she's seen a protest at an elementary school.

Chatwin said the decision was not made because of the protest, but because of uncertainty of how to implement the law.

H.B. 257, which restricts transgender people from using public bathrooms that align with their gender identity, takes effect May 1.

Compensation for adverse nuclear testing effects may be expanded

More people affected by nuclear testing and uranium mining could gain government compensation because of a bill currently being considered by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act gives benefits to people across the West, including in Utah, whose health was affected by the nation’s World War II and Cold War nuclear testing and uranium mining.

The act sunsets on June 10, but there are currently two bills to keep it going — one to extend it, and another to expand it.

Utah Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney and Utah Reps. Celeste Maloy and Burgess Owens are co-sponsoring a bill that would extend the law for two years.

A different bill from Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley would expand coverage to more beneficiaries, including uranium miners after 1971, mill workers and ore transporters.

That bill, which has strong support from the Navajo Nation, has already passed the Senate with bipartisan support and is currently being voted on in the House.

Springville Museum of Art celebrates 100th annual ‘Spring Salon’

The Springville Museum of Art is celebrating its 100th annual Spring Salon this weekend with a new exhibit to highlight the city’s art history.

The art museum was started by high school students in 1922, and has exhibited art every year except for two years during World War II.

This year will have 200 artworks by Utah artists in a variety of styles and a new exhibition titled the Salon 100, commemorating the museum’s history.

The Hundredth Spring Salon will run from April 27 to July 6, and the Salon 100 exhibition will be on display through June 2025.