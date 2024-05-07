© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Give back to public media by supporting Utah Public Radio! Your donation is essential to help us reach our goal. GIVE NOW

Tuesday AM headlines: Target confirms development of new Logan location

Utah Public Radio | By Kerry Bringhurst
Published May 7, 2024 at 8:43 AM MDT
A 3D rendering of the Cache Valley Marketplace, which shows a large retail store to the left, along with a hotel and apartment buildings to the center and back right.
Supplied
/
Logan Municipal Council
A rendering of the Cache Valley Marketplace, a development that would replace the existing Cache Valley Mall with a new anchor store, apartment buildings and a hotel.

New Target location in Logan

A representative with the popular retailer, Target, has confirmed one of their stores will be built in Logan.

This comes after months of speculation that Target would be the store coming to the area currently occupied by the Cache Valley Mall once the redevelopment project is complete.

The retail store will be one section of the revitalized area, with housing and a hotel making up the other sections.

Target spokesperson Loni Monroe says the store’s opening date is not available at this time and will be shared closer to the opening of the store.

According to Logan City Economic Development Director Kirk Jensen, the new buildings in the redevelopment area will not begin construction until likely summer of 2025. Demolition has to be completed first, followed by installation of utilities and other infrastructure before building construction begins.

Demolition of the mall began last week and is expected to take several months, after which the parking lot and infrastructure will also be torn up to make way for the new construction.
Tags
Utah News UPRCache Valley MallCache ValleyDevelopmentHousing Development
Kerry Bringhurst
At 14-years-old, Kerry began working as a reporter for KVEL “The Hot One” in Vernal, Utah. Her radio news interests led her to Logan where she became news director for KBLQ while attending Utah State University. She graduated USU with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and spent the next few years working for Utah Public Radio. Leaving UPR in 1993 she spent the next 14 years as the full time mother of four boys before returning in 2007. Kerry and her husband Boyd reside in Nibley.
See stories by Kerry Bringhurst
Related Content