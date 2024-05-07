Tuesday AM headlines: Target confirms development of new Logan location

New Target location in Logan

A representative with the popular retailer, Target, has confirmed one of their stores will be built in Logan.

This comes after months of speculation that Target would be the store coming to the area currently occupied by the Cache Valley Mall once the redevelopment project is complete.

The retail store will be one section of the revitalized area, with housing and a hotel making up the other sections.

Target spokesperson Loni Monroe says the store’s opening date is not available at this time and will be shared closer to the opening of the store.

According to Logan City Economic Development Director Kirk Jensen, the new buildings in the redevelopment area will not begin construction until likely summer of 2025. Demolition has to be completed first, followed by installation of utilities and other infrastructure before building construction begins.

Demolition of the mall began last week and is expected to take several months, after which the parking lot and infrastructure will also be torn up to make way for the new construction.