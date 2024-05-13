Monday PM headlines: SLC reveals three ideas for revitalized all-abilities playground

Two Cache Valley residents will go to Democratic National Convention

Two Cache County politicians have been chosen to represent Utah during the Democratic National Convention in August.

During the State Democratic Convention in late April, Shannon Rhodes, chair of the Cache County Democrats, was elected to represent Congressional District One as a National Delegate.

Rhodes is one of 34 delegates for Utah and the only female delegate representing Utah north of Salt Lake City.

Colin Hastings, a USU student, Cache Young Democrats member, and Cache Valley native, was chosen by the newly elected National Delegates at the convention to be Utah’s sole representative on the National Convention’s Rules Committee.

The Democratic National Convention, which occurs every four years, officially nominates the party’s candidates for President and Vice President of the United States and adopts the party’s platform.

SLC unveils three ideas for revitalized all-abilities playground

Salt Lake City is looking for public feedback on their ideas for the revitalization of an all-abilities playground in Liberty Park.

The project team has come up with three different concepts for the Liberty Park Rotary Play Park, which was built in 2002 — Wonders of the Wasatch, Birdtopia, and the Goofy Grainhouse.

Each concept has different themes based on the name, but all include features that include exploration and imaginative play and a general design to allow disabled children to play with their abled peers.

The public is invited to participate in an online survey to learn about each concept and share their opinions on each idea. Feedback can also be given in person at the playground on Friday, May 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. or Saturday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The online survey will remain open until the end of May.

Recreation site at Grand Staircase-Escalante to close for part of summer

A popular recreation site at Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument will be closed for a large portion of the summer for construction.

Calf Creek Recreation Site, including the trailhead for the popular Lower Calf Creek Falls hike, is expected to close July 8 and will remain closed for up to two months.

Crews intend to improve the parking area and other amenities within the recreation area, according to the Bureau of Land Management. The BLM said vehicles parking in undesignated shoulder locations along S.R. 12 has been a big concern.

There will reportedly be construction updates and “real-time alerts” on the monument’s website.