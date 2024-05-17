Friday PM headlines: Utah is the most religious state in nation, analysis says

Weigh in on plan for recreation trails in Salt Lake County

Utahns can weigh in on a new plan for recreational trails in Millcreek Canyon, Big Cottonwood Canyon, and Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The Tri-Canyon Trails Draft Plan is part of a years-long process to improve recreation trails and adjust to both the visitor and environmental needs of today.

The plan includes standards for trailheads, tracking user-created trails, developing winter recreation opportunities, and implementing new policies to reduce visitor conflict.

The public is encouraged to give their input on the plan through surveys that allow them to comment on specific areas or proposed changes. There are individual surveys for trailheads, trail networks, and recreation strategies.

The surveys are open through the end of May.

Utah has largest share of religious adherents in nation, analysis says

Utah has the largest share of religious adherents in the nation, according to a new summary analysis from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

An estimated 76% of Utah’s population identified with a religious affiliation, 12% higher than the next highest state of Alabama.

The number of adherents to the state's largest religions also increased from 2010 to 2020. Hindu, Muslims, and the National Baptist Convention experienced the highest growth rates, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints grew 11.3%.

The number of congregations also increased in that period by about 8%.

Kitchen fire causes $400,000 in damages to Nephi home

A home in Nephi was badly damaged last night in a kitchen fire.

Nephi Fire authorities were dispatched around 8 p.m., with three fire departments responding to assist. Crews diminished the flames and initiated overhaul efforts by pulling down the ceilings and roof.

The fire caused an estimated $400,000 in damages, with the homeowner now displaced and being assisted by members of the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Utah funds 130 outdoor recreation projects

The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation announced funding Thursday for 130 projects that aim to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities in Utah.

More than $15 million in Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant funds are going to 100 infrastructure projects, and nearly $3.2 million in Off-Highway Vehicle grants to 30 projects.

These two grants focus on issues such as improving trails, accessibility, promoting safety, and recreation amenities.

This year’s funds will help restore nearly 800 miles of existing multi-use trails and construct nearly 150 miles of new trails. Every county in Utah will receive and benefit from the grants.