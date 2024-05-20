Tubing takes over Weber River fishing spot

A tubing launch spot onto the Weber River near Henefer is so popular the Utah DWR is contracting a private concessionaire to manage the weekend tubers, which descend upon the area’s parking lot in droves, in upwards of 150 vehicles.

The Henefer Echo Angler Access wildlife management area(known as a WMA) is located off Interstate 84 between Henefer and Croydon. Mark Hadley, Northern Region Outreach manager for the Utah DWR said the agency purchased the land in 1978 with funds from anglers to provide another place to fish on the Weber River, known for its Mountain whitefish, cutthroat and rainbow trout fishing. In the past 20 years, tubers have mostly taken over.

“Very few people are there to fish anymore, there’s just so many tubers there,” Hadley said.

He said it’s out of their wheelhouse now, taking staff away from other WMA's where they could be working on improving habitat for wildlife.

“They’re having to go to the parking area and measure out and repaint all the lines, and pick up all the garbage. And we are not an outdoor recreation agency. We manage wildlife in the state of Utah and try to provide good hunting and fishing opportunities for folks,” he said.

Instead, the concessionaire will now take care of all the clean up during the summer holidays and weekends. They will also rent tubing equipment on site, and sell some items like water and snacks.

“So, we think it will not only be a win-win for us but really for the tubers. We think they will really like this change,” Hadley said.

There will be an entrance fee per vehicle to park at the WMA during these peak use times. Anglers there to fish, will not be charged.

“Anglers are pretty much all paid for this area so you won’t be charged the entrance fee and they are going to try and have a few parking spots reserved for anglers to park in,” Hadley said.

He added the walk-in areas at the WMA are on private property and set aside for fishing access only.