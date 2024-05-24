© 2024 Utah Public Radio
New research reveals the top 7 opportunities for Utah women and girls

Utah Public Radio | By Hannah Castro
Published May 24, 2024 at 5:00 AM MDT
On a white background, text reads, "Utah Women & Leadership Project." Below sit blue mountain silhouettes.
UWLP

During the fall of 2023, Utah Women & Leadership Project researchers conducted a survey for Utahns to reflect on what opportunities and challenges Utah women and girls face.

According to the research, Utah ranks as the worst state for women’s equality and has low levels of women’s leadership representation.

Over 2,000 people participated in this 80-item online survey that also included 13 additional demographic questions and two open-ended questions regarding challenges and opportunities.

Susan Madsen, the founding director of UWLP, said participants saw room for improvement.

“What I found interesting about this is people turn the challenges into saying, well, we're so low in this one area, so there are so many opportunities for us to get better. And I love that approach in a lot of ways,” Madsen said.

Following the survey, the project published the research and policy brief and listed the top seven opportunities for women, which included:

  • Employment options
  • Education
  • Embracing potential
  • Supporting personal choices
  • Connecting together for change
  • Supporting women in leadership and office
  • Increasing awareness of community resources

Madsen said the last opportunity, increasing awareness of community resources, is what she is especially appreciates, because with more awareness, women can find help for their specific needs.

“There really are a lot of resources, like the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity, they have a lot of grants. But most people, even women who want to start businesses, they don't know about the funding," Madsen said. "So it's interesting because if you're in this space, you see all of it. But so many people are not and don't see it."
Hannah Castro
Hannah Castro is a junior at Utah State University studying Journalism and Public relations. Her parents were born and raised in Ecuador and migrated to the States before she was born. Hannah loves all things music and usually has a concert lined up. She enjoys being active, and recently ran her first half marathon in Salt Lake City. Hannah enjoys writing and can’t wait to further her skills at Utah Public Radio.

