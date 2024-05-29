© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Cache Children’s Choir announces appointment of new artistic director

Utah Public Radio | By Hannah Castro
Published May 29, 2024 at 1:22 PM MDT
New Cache Children's Choir director. Man glasses smiling at the camera.
Cache Children's Choir
Allen Matthews, the newly appointed Cache Children's Choir artistic director.

Allen Matthews will be the new Artistic Director for the Cache Children Choir, replacing Christopher Machado, who was appointed in 2023. With this new transition, Matthews hopes to continue the efforts Machado brought to the choirs.

“He's a wonderful music educator, he's passionate. That's one of the things I've noticed, as I've observed some of his rehearsals. He just brings a life and a zest to the experience,” Matthews said.

As Artistic Director, Matthews will take the role of administering all the choir groups and assisting the music teachers. Along with those roles, he will also direct the advanced choir in the organization called “Cantate.” This group is typically comprised of 6th - 9th graders.

“I'm really excited about the chance to join forces with the amazing team of gifted music educators. As people come together, they share their love of music, but then they have that opportunity to create, what hopefully is unbelievably beautiful, in terms of the music,” Matthews said.

A unique challenge Matthews is looking forward to is what style of music the children will sing. In children's choirs, you have the positions of soprano and alto, but no tenor and bass. While that can be challenging, Matthews says it also “opens a whole new world in music literature,” and will provide variety to the song choices.

“I know that I want it to be a wide variety of songs from Bach, to Beatles to beyond, a wide variety of styles,” Matthews said.

With five choirs total, averaging about 30 to 40 children in each, Matthews is looking forward to seeing what opportunities come for the children.

“And the kids have just an amazing musical experience and more than musical experience, an amazing life experience, in which they're just immersed in a positive, friendly environment, with other great singers and kids that just love music and want to make it.”
Hannah Castro
Hannah Castro is a junior at Utah State University studying Journalism and Public relations. Her parents were born and raised in Ecuador and migrated to the States before she was born. Hannah loves all things music and usually has a concert lined up. She enjoys being active, and recently ran her first half marathon in Salt Lake City. Hannah enjoys writing and can’t wait to further her skills at Utah Public Radio.

See stories by Hannah Castro
