Logan drainage improvement project approved in 2022 nears completion

The Herald Journal | By Amanda Goddard
Published June 5, 2024 at 9:32 AM MDT
The front page of a digitalized Herald Journal newspaper.
The Herald Journal

A drainage improvement project around the parking lot behind the Cache County Administrative Offices is set to be completed next week.

The project extended a storm drainage pipe to 100 W, to improve drainage in the parking lot and prevent flooding.

According to Cache County Facilities and Maintenance Manager Dennis Gardner, the old drain “dead-headed” instead of leading out to storage or Logan’s drain system.

Gardner said this caused repeated flooding in the basement of the county’s historic courthouse and the parking lot for the last 20 years.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.
