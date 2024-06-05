Logan drainage improvement project approved in 2022 nears completion

A drainage improvement project around the parking lot behind the Cache County Administrative Offices is set to be completed next week.

The project extended a storm drainage pipe to 100 W, to improve drainage in the parking lot and prevent flooding.

According to Cache County Facilities and Maintenance Manager Dennis Gardner, the old drain “dead-headed” instead of leading out to storage or Logan’s drain system.

Gardner said this caused repeated flooding in the basement of the county’s historic courthouse and the parking lot for the last 20 years.

