Washington County receives federal funds for water reuse project

The Washington County Water Conservancy District in St. George received over $20 million in funding for its $1 billion regional reuse water system.

Zach Renstrom, Washington County Water Conservancy District general manager, said it will include new and expanded water treatment facilities, new reservoirs and many miles of pipeline and multiple pump stations.

"A lot of the initial funds will just go to the design portion of it, designing these large facilities. But we can also start using some of that money for construction. So there is a match to it - they match up to 25%. We're proceeding forward now, so it's exciting to have all these funds," he said.

He added water recycling plays a crucial role in improving water supplies, especially across the arid West. Renstrom called wastewater a reliable source for reuse. Once the water from showers and toilets has been purified and tested, it is safe and can be used in a variety of ways, like at parks or for irrigation. While it could be safe to drink, he said more treatment would be necessary.

Put simply, Renstrom said, the West needs more water and reuse is playing an important role in helping communities develop local, drought-resistant water supplies for the future. He contends in the past, waste water wasn't seen as an asset, but due to technology and the improved treatment methods that are now available, that has changed.

"It wasn't really looked at seriously several years ago. Now it's really becoming much more feasible to tap into this resource that hasn't been tapped into in the past," he explained.

Renstrom added the reuse system will also mean more jobs for the region and is just one way Washington County is aiming to secure its water supply. The district's conservation plan is also leading the way by offering rebatesfor home and business improvements that will save consumers water and money.

