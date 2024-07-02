USU head football coach Blake Anderson placed on administrative leave

It appears Utah State is in search of a new head football coach.

Early Tuesday morning Blake Anderson was summoned to a meeting where he was relieved of his duties and put on administrative leave. The 29th head coach in program history is no longer in charge of the Aggies.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported it first on X Tuesday morning. The Herald Journal has reached out to the USU athletics department for comment and will update this story when the university responds.

Thamel stated on X: “Sources: Blake Anderson is on administrative leave from head coaching duties at Utah State.”

Fifteen minutes after the original post, Thamel stated on X: “Blake Anderson is not expected to return as coach, per sources.”

Then 22 minutes after his second post, Thamel stated on X: “Sources: Utah State has informed the football team that coach Blake Anderson is on administrative leave and unlikely to return. Defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling has been named interim coach.”

USU Athletics Director Diana Sabau will now be searching for a replacement and doesn’t have much time as the season begins in less than two months. There is also the issue of the transfer portal opening again soon.

Dreiling is in his first season at USU as the defensive coordinator and in charge of the defensive ends. He spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator at New Mexico State.

Anderson and his wife, Brittany, just had a child on June 29. They both posted about it on X.

Anderson was hired by USU on Dec. 12, 2020. In three seasons at the Aggie helm, Anderson went 23-17, including 15-9 in Mountain West Conference play.

During his first year at USU, he guided the team to its first-ever Mountain West championship. The Aggies beat No. 19 San Diego State, 46-13, in the league title game and went on to beat Oregon State, 24-13, in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. It was the schools sixth-ever bowl win, and the 11 victories that year tied the school record for the most in a season. USU finished the season nationally ranked for just the fifth time ever, coming in at No. 24.

USU went to bowl games in all three years Anderson was in charge. He was just the second head coach at USU to accomplish that feat.

Before coming to USU, Anderson was the head coach at Arkansas State for seven seasons. He has an overall mark of 74-54 as a head coach in 10 seasons.

In 30 years of coaching at the collegiate level, Anderson spent time as an assistant or coordinator at North Carolina, Southern Miss, Louisiana, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico, Trinity Valley Community College, Howard Payne and Eastern New Mexico.