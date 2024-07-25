Broadway musicals returning to Cache Valley this fall

After a four-year break due to the pandemic, CacheARTS and the Ellen Eccles Theatre announced the return of Broadway musicals in Cache Valley. With these musicals, a variety of other performances will also take place through 2025 including bands such as “Sons of Pioneers,” dancers such as the “Hubbard Street Dance Chicago,” and a family-friendly show called “A Bee Story” with performances from musicians and acrobats.

Much of this is possible through CacheARTS Executive Director, Wendi Hassan, who coordinated all these shows.

“So to get this list of 12, we probably talked to 300 different artists, and their routing would change, or our availability would change, or we'd try to pencil it and the show would be too expensive. And all of those kinds of things will happen,” Hassan said.

Hassan also said the Broadway musical “Come From Away” was one of her favorites. This musical takes place in Gander, Newfoundland Canada, a small community that received many airplanes when they couldn’t be grounded in America due to the tragedy of 9/11. About 7,000 passengers from all over the world were together for up to five days and despite the difficulty, these people created a community. Hassan hopes this message resonates with Cache Valley.

“But in the end, they took care of each other. And it is such a Cache Valley thing to do that. And we just do that sort of thing. We just help. We are helpers,” Hassan said.

“Come From Away” will show on November 6th and 7th and “Chicago” will show on March 11th and 12th.

Hassan said “Come from Away” is close to election day but there was intention behind that.

“I am glad for the timing because I'm hoping that we can come together and say as different as we are as challenging as it is, let's come together and be a community,” Hassan said.

Tickets for this season are on sale August 19th and ticket packages go on sale August 5th.