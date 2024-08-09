Intermountain Health Logan Regional hospital celebrates new patient tower

The new state-of-the-art tower spanning 110,000 square feet includes medical, surgical and pediatric nursing units, intensive care and cardiology units, a behavioral health unit and even a new kitchen and café. According to Intermountain Health, It’s part of the hospital’s commitment to meeting the needs of the growing Cache Valley community.

On a tour guided by Intermountain Logan Regional HospitalCEO Brandon McBride, pointed out new patient rooms that are double the size of the old ones.

“This is going to be a much, much improved layout for our patients,” McBride said.

The new rooms are designed to enhance patient mobility and safety with improved patient monitoring.

“This is our behavioral health unit. Behavioral health is a 10-bed unit. We had 7 beds and we are growing to 10. I know it doesn’t feel like a lot but it’s about a 40% growth in beds and we are really excited to be able to offer more capacity for the community,” McBride said.

Mcbride said they transfer out about 250 adults a year to other behavioral health facilities because they don’t have the capacity to care for them.

“And so for us to now add 3 more beds, that’s going to keep a lot more patients closer to home,” McBride said.

Next, we walked upstairs to the medical surgical unit.

“And it’s the largest in-patient unit in one location within the Intermountain Health system. So you will see, standing on one end and looking at the other, it’s a long unit. And our team is excited for it and also a little nervous about getting used to that big of a unit,” McBride said.

He said the new tower is just the beginning of the total redesign of the hospital. The next step is to demolish the existing towers, which were built in the late 1970s, and to build a new main entrance that McBride said will make access and navigating the hospital campus easier. Hospital staff and officials plan to move into the new $135 million dollar facility beginning August 26 and the patient move-in date is scheduled for September 11.