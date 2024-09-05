Logan City Council to decide fate of short-term rentals at next council meeting

The Logan Municipal Council discussed expanding secondary housing units and limiting short-term rentals in the city during its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The proposed changes will be voted on after a public hearing at the next council meeting, Sept. 17.

Accessory dwelling units are secondary housing units on residential property and are currently limited to only certain parts of the city and only attached to the main residence.

Short-term rentals refer to non-residential properties for rent, such as Airbnb’s.

The suggested amendment removes prohibitions on ADU’s around Utah State University, allows them in all zones and adopts new standards for detached ADU’s.

Expanding ADU’s is meant to address a shortage of affordable housing in Logan.

The amendment prohibits short-term rentals in single family zones, with some exceptions, reduces the permitted number of STR’s citywide from three per 1,000 population to one per 1,000 population and modifies operational standards for STR’s.

The Planning Commission discussed the changes during its meetings Aug. 8 and Aug. 22.

Community Development Director Mike DeSimone said the discussion centered around “your right to make money versus my right to quiet enjoyment of property.”

Arguments for prohibiting STR’s focused on the shortage of affordable housing and the idea that STR’s “destroy the neighborhood.”

Arguments against limiting STR’s focused on a property owner’s right to rent out their property and benefit from it.

After receiving public input, DeSimone said, the Planning Commission landed on the current proposal, which they believe balances both sides of the discussion.

The full proposal is available on the Logan City website under Ordinance 24-18.

The council discussed rezoning three properties at 351 S 100 E from Traditional Neighborhood Residential to Commercial.

City Planner Russ Holley said the property owners don’t have a particular project in mind but want to rezone the property in anticipation as Logan continues to grow.

Holley said the change would fit the city’s projected plans for the area, but the Planning Commission was split five to two on whether to approve it.

“The planning commission knows that block will eventually be redeveloped as commercial,” said Holley. “But some people aren’t sure if the timing is right, and don’t like the idea of starting the change with the middle of the block.”

He said there were quite a few public comments from people who were against the change.

Council Chair Amy Anderson said she understands people’s hesitance, and it must be hard to hear discussions about their neighborhood changing.

“One of the hard things about being on the Planning Commission and City Council is balancing individual needs with the city’s,” Anderson said.

There will be a public hearing about the proposed rezone and one other during the next council meeting.

The council unanimously approved an ordinance amending city requirements for cell towers.

Holley said many people are uncomfortable with cell towers being right next to their homes.

The code amendment encourages co-locating onto existing structures or stealth designs (such as designing a tower to look like a tree).

It increased the setback requirements from homes and public gathering areas like playgrounds and pavilions and increased requirements for enclosures around ground equipment.

He said they incentivized building in industrial and commercial service zones by increasing maximum height allowances.

During the public comment period, several Logan residents expressed concerns about why the city allows cell towers near playgrounds at all.

Logan resident Gail Yost suggested towers designed as trees might tempt kids to try to climb and play on them.

Holley reiterated the tower building requirements and ground enclosure requirements, which include a minimum six-foot, solid wall around ground equipment to prevent people and kids from approaching the tower.

The council unanimously approved an update to the Hillcrest Neighborhood Plan.

The council approved three budget adjustments appropriating funds toward replacing the roof on Fire Station 71 by Utah State University, purchasing new equipment for wildland fire deployments and planting new trees within Logan.

The $300,000 funds from the National Forest Department will be used to purchase 800-1,000 trees and pay for their installation.

Unspent appropriations from the fiscal year 2024 budget were carried forward as approved by the council.

Councilmember Ernesto Lopez reported that the sediment removal at Second Dam was finished, and the hydropower generators are working much better.

The Logan Municipal Council meets in the Council Chambers at 290 N 100 W in Logan.

Councilmember Jeannie Simmonds was excused.

The next meeting will be Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. The meetings are streamed on YouTube and televised live on Channel 17.