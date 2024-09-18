Daily news: Pressurization on a Delta SLC flight caused bleeding ears and noses

Pressurization issues on Delta SLC flight caused bleeding ears, noses

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after some passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City reported bleeding ears and noses due to pressurization issues.

The flight to Portland, Oregon on Sunday was cut short when pilots of the Boeing 737-900ER aircraft noticed a problem with pressurization and made an emergency landing back in Salt Lake City.

Passengers told KSL they noticed people getting headaches and bleeding from their ears and noses as the plane dropped. Pilots reportedly announced they were returning to the airport but didn’t explain why and oxygen masks didn’t deploy.

At least 10 of the 140 passengers required medical attention, with paramedics recommending anyone that was bleeding to go to the hospital for further evaluation. Delta offered to cover those transportation costs.

According to the airline, the plane was taken out of service on Sunday to resolve an issue that made the plane unable to pressurize above 10,000 feet and was put back in service on Monday.

Zion National Park’s visitor center parking lot closing for repairs on Tuesday

Officials with Zion National Park are encouraging visitors to plan ahead as the Zion Canyon Visitor Center parking lot will be closed next Tuesday.

Crews will be re-striping the asphalt, with the visitor center reopening in stages throughout the day as work is completed.

National Park officials said this is the final step of a micro-sealing and repainting project intended to improve conditions after years of wear and tear.

The park will still be open and officials encouraged visitors to park in Springdale and take the free Springdale Shuttle into the park.