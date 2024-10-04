Utah agricultural producers come together to raise money for USU students

Some of the agricultural products that made an appearance were Utah grown, beef, pork, lamb, onions, apples and cherries. All proceeds from the barbecue go to the Utah Agricultural Leadership Endowment at Utah State University to fund scholarships that will help teach the future generation of Utah's agriculturalists.

Because of the generosity of barbecue attendees, 29 scholarships are being awarded this year. Since 2000, the endowment has provided a total of $279,670 in scholarships and funded the education of 362 students. Marketing specialist for the Utah Department of Agriculture Leon Page discusses why Utah's Own, a program that promotes products produced in Utah, is so important.

"Of course it's important to buy and support local products. Not only does it support small businesses and local businesses, but you get better quality a lot of the time. It builds community. They support local Utah farms and agriculture. So there's all kinds of effects that buying a lot of local products has."

Josie Platt is an ambassador for the Utah Pork Producers Association. She said "it's really important to help people connect the world around them to the happenings like that, farm to table concept, ag literacy, we really just try to help people understand what happens behind the scenes, especially as it relates to agricultural production."

Laurie Munz with the Utah Beef Council said agriculture educates people and lives revolve around it and the benefits of it. She added that Utah is "a very important agricultural state."

Claire Tony Nolan, a USU student, said it was really cool to see all of the agricultural producers together.

"And how everybody has their own niche, and then when it comes together it creates a more unified whole meal, and it unifies people too," said Nolan.