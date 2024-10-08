Utah State University Hockey Club wins two out of three games in first home series

With just 1:27 left in regulation in the third game of the weekend, the USU hockey club pulled goaltender Titan Anderson in a final effort to compete to the very end. And with 6.9 seconds left, sophomore Jackson Ferry connected with senior Dillion Hale to finally break through and earn a goal for USU.

The crowd erupted, but it was unfortunately too late and the Montana State University Bobcats extended their undefeated streak with a 2:1 victory.

Despite the loss, coach Jeff Volkman was pleased with how his team competed during the weekend and believes his team measures up well in their conference.

“We won two out of three [games],” Volkman said. “I was really proud of them. I congratulated them. I said, we had a good learning stick tonight. You take those punches of the gut, and you can either fall and crumble, or you can move forward and build off and get stronger.”

Playing in front of a crowd might have caused nerves for the new players on the team, but freshman Garret Bogan said he felt comfortable and it was similar to his time in the junior leagues.

“It was awesome having fans to play in front of,” Bogan said. “They're loud and they're always supporting us throughout the whole game, and it's really easy to play in front of them.”

Bogan scored both goals in the team's 2:1 victory against the University of Montana on Thursday night.

For the fans, the impression left by the team was positive. USU student Lucas said he enjoyed watching the game with other students.

“The crowd's super fun, the chants are super fun,” said USU student Lucas. “It's fun to be in the student section.”

Second-year fan, Tiffany Stookey, has made the hockey games a regular event that she likes to attend.

“Oh, you've got to come. It's a great time” Stookey said. “It's loud, it's fun, action-packed, inexpensive, a great way to spend an evening.”

The Aggies are back at home this Thursday and Saturday as they take on the Lake Region State College Royals on both nights.