Daily news: Utah brand on waffle recall list due to possible listeria contamination

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, Oct. 21.

Utah brand on waffle recall list due to possible listeria contamination

Hundreds of frozen waffle products, including a Utah-based brand, are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination.

TreeHouse Foods issued a voluntary recall Friday after discovering possible contamination during testing at its plant. The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Canadian food regulators are aware of the recall.

The recalled waffles are sold under a variety of names, including Walmart’s Great Value, Target’s Good & Gather, and private label brands sold by Kroger.

Park City’s Kodiak Cakes has three varieties of power waffles on the recall list — dark chocolate, chocolate chip, and buttermilk & vanilla.

TreeHouse said there haven’t been any confirmed reports of illness related to the waffles. Symptoms of listeria include fever, chills, muscle aches, and diarrhea.

The company said consumers who have any of the products on the recall list should dispose of them or return them to the store for credit.

Multi-phase geothermal plant approved for Beaver County

The Biden administration recently approved a request to build a multi-phase geothermal plant in Beaver County.

Cape Station is one of 42 renewable energy projects on public lands approved by the Biden-Harris administration as part of their goal of achieving a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2025.

The plant will use geothermal energy , which is heat energy taken from the earth by drilling wells into underground reservoirs.

The project will cover about 631 acres, 148 of those on public lands. The plant has the potential to power more than 65 million homes and businesses, and is expected to create 6,602 temporary jobs during construction and 161 full-time operational jobs.

The first power plant is set to finish in spring 2026 with the entire project expected to finish by 2028.