Utah State women's soccer drops six goals at home after a tough road trip

The 21st-rank Utah State women’s soccer team defeated the Colorado College Tigers on Thursday, Oct. 18 in an exciting match that saw six goals from the Aggies from start to finish.

Alex Day scored for the Aggies in just under two minutes, but despite creating more chances, USU repeatedly fell into Colorado College's offside trap. The Aggies held their 1-0 lead into halftime, but another goal seemed imminent.

“I felt we left a few out there in the first half,” said USU Head Coach Manny Martins. “I think we had some really good looks that we didn't put away but kept believing we wanted to be a little bit more clinical in the second half.

The Aggies took the message as Kate Christian, Rine Yonaha, Bizzy Arevalo, and Faith Hines added five more goals to the score line to keep themselves and the fans warm on a chilly Thursday night and finish off the Tigers.

But there was no better example of how connected the team was in dismantling the Tigers than the two crosses into the box Ellie Hendrix provided to Arevalo just four minutes apart.

“I also think we left Colorado feeling very unsatisfied,” Hendrix said. I think we came out with an extra motivation, and extra intensity today that we wanted to get the result that we knew we should”

This victory comes a week after USU was defeated for the first time this season by the University of Wyoming. But the loss didn’t keep the Aggies down as they continued to play their style.

“Obviously the results when we were on the road last weekend weren't ideal,” Arevalo said. But on Sunday, we played well. And so I think coming into this game, playing at home, and being able to connect with each other was great and just get the results that we know we can't get.”

Martins understands the pressure his team has been under this season and believes his team responded well to the loss.

“I think today they played free,” Martins said. “They didn't have all the weight of all those things, and they just played for each other. Played to have a good time at the bell. And that's what there was.”

The Aggies are just three games away from the Mountain West Conference tournament on Nov, 3.