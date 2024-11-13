Cache Valley program helps refugees resettle, making Logan their new home

“Communist atrocities in Southeast Asia, Afghanistan and elsewhere, continue to shock the free world as refugees escape to tell of their horror.” That's part of President Reagan's speech to the UN in 1982 from the National Archive.

A refugee is someone who has fled their home and crossed a border to escape persecution.

“Many of them would prefer to stay at home. It's just not safe for them,” said Angela Montague.

Angela Montague, a professor of Anthropology at Utah State University researches refugees. She's currently teaching a class about refugees, where they discuss some of those challenges refugees face in resettling.

“Most refugees come here with high hopes and dreams that they are so excited to be a part of the greatest nation in the world,” said Montague.

She says refugees come to America already in debt and can struggle while resettling.

“They're poor. People may be racist or xenophobic against them that learning English is one of the hardest languages.”

Logan is an official resettlement city, and Cache Refugee and Immigration Connection, or CRIC, says they help with some of those resettlement challenges.

“There are so many things that needs that aren't being met, and without CRIC would never be met,” said Megan Davenport.

Davenport is the CRIC Communication Development Coordinator. She says those needs are things like applying for housing, learning English, studying for the civics test, and learning what a credit score is.

CRIC has walk-in hours, one of the things they do, along with classes to help fill some of those needs.

Davenport says their vision is community for everyone, and integration is important.

"They're making those connections so they become self-sufficient, like those are all things that are so necessary.”

She says Logan is a welcoming place for these refugees, people who, in most cases, as Montague says, are dealing with acute trauma from fleeing their homes.

“So important that they feel like they belong here and that they're valued here.”

Davenport says you can volunteer at CRIC or even just offering a smile and a 'how are you?'