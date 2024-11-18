Not all green spaces are created equal when it comes to human health benefits

A recent article published in Lancet Planetary Health examined data from across many studies to investigate how green space characteristics are associated with human physical and mental health.

“We find that even if the percentage or the total amount of green space is the same for two communities, the one with more spatially connected green space is associated with better health outcomes,” said Huaqing Wang, assistant professor of landscape architecture and environmental planning at Utah State University and the lead author of the study.

Wang said some of the ways green spaces can benefit human health are related to their ecological function.

“Reducing the heat island effect and reduce air pollution, and then, offer clean water in the environment; and all of this actually contributing to health,” Wang said.

Just as different types of vegetation can have different roles in the ecosystem, different types of green spaces may also contribute to human health in different ways.

“So, for example, the forest will have stronger ecological function compared to grassland, but the grassland offers a place that people can do physical activity on it,” Wang said.

Wang also leads students in community engagement to plant trees in South Salt Lake City with TreeUtah. Green spaces are especially important in big cities where urban density and development are high. Wang says there are also socioeconomic factors to consider.

“Rich people can afford a house with a huge backyard, right? Probably not-that-rich people, they have to live in an apartment with limited green space accessibility. … So definitely, green space can be a potential strategy to help promote health equity,” Wang said.

