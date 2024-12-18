Daily news: USDA announces $2.75 million fund for Zion National Park projects

USDA announces new fund for Zion National Park projects

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) announced today (Wednesday) that Utah will receive $2.75 million to fund two Forest Legacy projects bordering Zion National Park in Kane County. The funding, part of a larger announcement made by the USDA last week, is money from the Inflation Reduction Act.

According to a release, the funding is meant to strengthen the financial incentives for private forest landowners to manage their forests sustainably and permanently conserve private forests in the viewshed of Zion National Park.

Through conservation easements, both of the properties in Utah will preserve public hiking and biking trails running through the properties and connecting to over 86 miles of trails linking to Zion National Park and the planned visitor center at the east entrance.



Bus driver charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Eagle Mountain bus driver for special needs children, 28-year-old Kevin Thompson, has been accused of possessing child pornography.

KUTV News reported that documents said Thompson admitted to police that he had been a viewer of child pornography for two to three years, and that he was expecting a visit from law enforcement after his email was shut down.

Thompson is being charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.