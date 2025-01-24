Adoptable dogs displaced by the LA wildfires land in Cache Valley

A team of people from the Cache Humane Society gathered at the Logan airport this past Friday night to welcome passengers from Los Angeles, seven dogs.

Cache shelter director Bri Smith said the adoptable dogs will be housed at the no-kill shelter until they find their forever homes.

The team gently carried the dogs in crates out of the plane and into a van for their short ride to the shelter.

“I want to thank them, they are wonderful people. They are here to help take care of the dogs and get them back to the shelter,” said Smith.

The dogs were flown in by the non-profit organization Wings of Rescue.

This was the fifth rescue flight out of the LA fires for pilot Kale Garcia and his wife Angela Keeling. They said the dogs had a good flight.

“They were just absolutely quiet. We heard some tails wagging especially when we landed. We heard some little thump, thump, thump on the crates so they were very excited to be at their new home,” said Garcia and Keeling.

The friendly duo said they are ‘captains of the air and the sea.’ When they are not flying, they said they are operating their science and fishing charter business, mainly out of Alaska.

Lately, they’ve been spending most of their time in the air rescuing large numbers of ‘at-risk’ shelter pets from high intake shelters. In fact, for the past 14 years they have been volunteering their plane and time to rescue animals, and have flown up to 170 at a time.

“We go wherever is needed, whether it’s out of the country or in the country and right now the need is in southern California,” said Keeling.

They said air traffic control, when possible, will make the job a little easier for them.

“A lot of times maybe our route would have been a little longer but they like to help us out when they can. They give us a straight direct route when they see we are flying rescue puppies. It’s not quite like a life flight but we may be number two in line,” said Garcia and Keeling.

Smith said more than 21 dogs have already been adopted from the shelter this year and she’s hoping this transfer rescue will spur more.

“And I do have some wonderful dogs that are still in our facility. Our average length of stay is 24-25 days and so I still have dogs that were here prior to this transfer that are looking for homes and so I want to shout them out too. Any adoption from our facility helps,” said Smith.

