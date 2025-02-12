Utah may soon be generating power with nuclear energy

With the growing demand from data centers and Artificial Intelligence presenting unique energy challenges, Utah is exploring more creative solutions, including nuclear power, to meet its energy needs. Representative Carl Albrecht, a republican from Richfield, is the primary sponsor of HB 249, The Nuclear Power Amendments bill.

“So this started out as a nuclear facility bill to study nuclear energy in the state of Utah, establish a framework, if you will, on how we get there… But it ended up being a structure for all electric energy in the state, whether that be a new gas plant, battery storage, wind, solar, large transmission lines, geothermal, it's really a statewide issue,” said Albrecht.

The bill outlines the creation of the Utah Energy Council which would oversee energy project development and manage an energy development investment fund. It also includes the creation of an Energy Council Advisory Board and a Nuclear Energy Consortium, who would provide expertise on nuclear energy and safety.

“I think people, once we get through this next 10, 12 years of using coal and gas that people are quite excited, frankly, about small nuclear reactors or even something a little bit bigger in the state of Utah,” said Albrecht.

The future for nuclear power in Utah is still evolving, and currently Utah does not generate any electricity from nuclear energy according to the Energy Information Administration.

“I think, you know, when done correctly, nuclear energy is incredibly safe and efficient. And because of that, I don't see much reason to be worried about it,” said William Wright.

Wright is a Utah State University student who said he loves nuclear energy, particularly due to its sustainable nature.

“I know we have a pretty quickly growing population and that can cause a lot of strain on energy consumption and drive-up energy prices. But I mean, one thing I don't think you can ever really have too much of is energy. So as long as, you know, that's being procured or manufactured in a safe, efficient way, then I'm all for it,” said Wright.

The bill has passed the house and is onto the senate for consideration.

