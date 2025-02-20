Bonneville Shoreline Trail in Logan expands

The Bonneville shoreline hiking and biking trail roughly follows the shoreline of the ancient Lake Bonneville, a prehistoric lake which existed along the Wasatch Front before naturally draining about 14,000 years ago.

The piecemeal trail in Northern Utah is currently just over 100 miles, however, the long-term goal is for it to one day stretch more than 280 miles from the Idaho border southward all the way to Nephi, Utah.

“It’s a great place to recreate, great views from the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, great place to go running in the mornings and watch the sunset or the sunrise. It’s a beautiful place,” said Cache County Executive David Zook.

Zook said the county recently received a $570,000 grant from the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation to continue the expansion of the trail, this time from the city of Hyde Park to Smithfield Canyon.

He said the ultimate goal is to connect the trail from Green Canyon to Smithfield Canyon.

“And we also believe that we are in a very good position to secure the next $2 million that is necessary to finish this project,” said Zook.

Zook said communities that have trails are healthier and more successful.

“If you look around the country at communities that have really made an investment in their trail systems, like St. George for example, they are places that people flock to, they want to go, they want to visit and they use those trails. We’ve seen that already here. People love the trails that we are building here and we are really just getting started,” said Zook.

“I was coming up here to watch the sunset for the night,” Sada Christensen.

As a runner, Logan resident and Sada Christensen said the new trail segment will help her prepare for her next marathon.

“It will be nice not to have to run on the road, I can come up here,” said Christensen.

