Utah prepares for a new era of battery powered air travel

More than 200 people gathered at the Logan-Cache airport on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of Project Alta, known as Air Logistics Transportation Alliance, a partnership between Utah aerospace industry organization 47G and aircraft manufacturer BETA Technologies. BETA demonstrated their electric aircraft, ALIA, across the state and drew the largest crowd at the Logan airport.

“I am super stoked, I hope my enthusiasm shows,” said Emma Davis.

Davis, a Utah State University graduate and engineer with BETA, helped work on ALIA that she said, at altitude, cruises at between 100 knots and 110 knots per hour.

“This aircraft is really optimized for mid-range regional missions so Salt Lake City to Vernal, Heber to Logan. Those are its sweet spots for operations. We are partnered with some cargo carriers but we are also exploring medical missions and passenger variants as well,” said Davis.

ALIA can transport up to five passengers and carry up to 1,250 lb of cargo.

Within next few years, the flights will first start with cargo deliveries and then include passenger travel.

Senator Chris Wilson of Logan said electric transportation is the way of the future.

“We are excited in the state of Utah and we've put a lot of resource toward electrification of all different modes of transportation,” said Wilson.

Wilson added the electric air taxi is expected to be a big part of transportation during the 2034 Olympics.

