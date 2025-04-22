Utah shooting survivor Deserae Turner has died

When Deserae Turner recently shared that she had decided to enter hospice care, well-wishers filled her Cache Valley home with flowers. They showered her with thousands of dollars in donations for her care and to support her family.

And after her death was announced on Facebook Friday, the post drew an outpouring of love.

“Her example of resilience, strength, and grit will impact me in such a positive way forever,” wrote Shannon Brown, one of more than 400 commenters by Friday evening. “... Her life and story will continue to inspire and help so many as we all try to live the best we can.”

Turner, who died Thursday evening, was just 14 when she survived a near-fatal shooting by two teen boys. In the years that followed, she graduated high school, served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, got married and became known for growing and giving away thousands of flowers to her community. She was 22.

She also endured nearly 50 procedures, including 16 brain surgeries, and was left with multiple lifelong disabilities, including paralysis on her left side, chronic headaches and seizures, according to her family. She was recently diagnosed with an infection that caused blood clots in her lungs.

“Des was deeply loved by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her,” her family wrote on Facebook. “Her vibrant spirit, kind heart, and strength touched countless lives. Words cannot begin to express the pain and heartbreak we are feeling.”

Last week, Turner shared that she had entered hospice care after feeling increasingly unwell. “All I know is that it’s hard to breathe and it hurts,” she said. “I am choosing not to fight this infection. I’m wanting to let my body go.”

On The Salt Lake Tribune’s story about her decision, commenters wished her peace. Bill Mosby wrote: “The next time I hear about survivors of shootings, I’ll remember this story. I’ve always known that recoveries are not easy or complete a lot of the time. More attention should probably be paid to what survivors go through.”

Since the news of Turner’s declining health spread, hundreds have offered prayers, shared condolences and expressed the impact she had on their lives.

“I consider it a huge blessing that I got to meet living angel and your true miracle that talks so many of us to believe in miracles,” Alan Jacobsen wrote in response to the family’s post. “I am so thankful that I was able to call her my friend.”

Another commenter, Shantel Ryujin, wrote about just how life changing Turner’s spirit and fight was.

“I remember when the accident happened,” Ryujin wrote. “I cried, prayed and plead for her recovery. Oh how I wished that never happened to her, she battled it with dignity and strength. Although we never met, she will never be forgotten.”

To everyone that knew her, Turner was a light and inspiration, said commenter Kimberly Draper.

“I am grateful for all the things her life taught me and will be praying for the comfort and peace you seek,” Draper wrote. “I know her bright light and smile are brighter than ever as she now experiences heavenly joy.”