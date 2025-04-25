© 2025 Utah Public Radio
International competition inspires Utahns to explore nature

Utah Public Radio | By Sheri Quinn
Published April 25, 2025 at 2:47 PM MDT
A moth in the palm of a hand
1 of 3  — 27.png
City Nature Challenge photo from 2024
City Nature Challenge / City Nature Challenge
Bird in a wetland flapping wings
2 of 3  — 29.png
iNaturalist photo from the 2024 City Nature Challenge
Linda / City Nature Challenge
Human fingers next to a paw print in the mud
3 of 3  — 31.png
2024 City Nature Challenge photo
K. Mosbruger / City Nature Challenge

Participating in the City Nature Challenge is simple, you just need the iNaturalist app which Michelle Rehbein, education specialist at the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District, said you can find on the Natural History Museum of Utah's website under the link Utah's Wasatch.

“So our 'city' includes Box Elder, Cache, Carbon, Davis, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch, and Weber counties, said Rehbein.

She said they are trying to identify and observe as much urban nature and wildlife as possible in these areas.

“Do not count humans, dogs, or cats. So we don't want domestic animals but other things, you know birds, insects, deer, anything like that including plants, fungus. Any living wild organism will count,” said Rehbein.

The goal she said is to encourage exploring nature and to compete against other cities across the world. Rehbein said last year, Utah's Wasatch participants made more than 9,100 observations and this year they are hoping for at least 10,000.

There are several family friendly events taking place where people can record observations, including a celebration and Bioblitz at the Ogden Nature Center on Saturday. And Rehbein is hosting a Bioblitz in Helper along the Price River in Carbon County.

“Get outside and remember if you do find a living wildlife organism, take your photo, don't disturb them and make sure you are leaving it as you found it,” said Rehbein.

The results of what city made the most observations will be announced on May 5.

City Nature Challenge
Sheri Quinn
Sheri's career in radio began at 7 years old in Los Angeles, California with a secret little radio tucked under her bed that she'd fall asleep with, while listening to The Dr. Demento Radio Show. She went on to produce the first science radio show in Utah in 1999 and has been reporting local, national and international stories ever since. After a stint as news director at KZYX on northern California's Lost Coast, she landed back at UPR in 2021.
