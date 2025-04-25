International competition inspires Utahns to explore nature

Participating in the City Nature Challenge is simple, you just need the iNaturalist app which Michelle Rehbein, education specialist at the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District, said you can find on the Natural History Museum of Utah's website under the link Utah's Wasatch.

“So our 'city' includes Box Elder, Cache, Carbon, Davis, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch, and Weber counties, said Rehbein.

She said they are trying to identify and observe as much urban nature and wildlife as possible in these areas.

“Do not count humans, dogs, or cats. So we don't want domestic animals but other things, you know birds, insects, deer, anything like that including plants, fungus. Any living wild organism will count,” said Rehbein.

The goal she said is to encourage exploring nature and to compete against other cities across the world. Rehbein said last year, Utah's Wasatch participants made more than 9,100 observations and this year they are hoping for at least 10,000.

There are several family friendly events taking place where people can record observations, including a celebration and Bioblitz at the Ogden Nature Center on Saturday. And Rehbein is hosting a Bioblitz in Helper along the Price River in Carbon County.

“Get outside and remember if you do find a living wildlife organism, take your photo, don't disturb them and make sure you are leaving it as you found it,” said Rehbein.

The results of what city made the most observations will be announced on May 5.

