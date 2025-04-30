If Postal Service is privatized, which Utah communities would pay the price?

A new report from the Institute for Policy Studies report showed which ZIP codes in Utah and across the nation would likely pay higher parcel rates to cast ballots or receive medicines and other essential items. Magna, Utah, faces surcharges by UPS and FedEx despite being only 12 miles outside of Salt Lake City.

Sarah Anderson, program director at the institute and the report's co-author, said more than 100 million Americans in rural areas, small towns and suburbs on less profitable routes would take the biggest hit.

"Without competition from a public service that has a mandate to provide affordable delivery to every address in America, people in these areas in particular might lose their delivery at their homes altogether," Anderson warned.

Efforts to sell off the nation's postal service come as the Trump administration makes good on promises to reduce the size of government and programs it sees as inefficient or wasteful. Proponents of privatization have long argued corporations do a better job, at a lower cost, compared with government agencies.

U.S. Postal Service parcel rates are currently between 25% and 60% lower than those charged by FedEx and UPS. Anderson pointed out to keep prices down, a private company would likely use more part-time workers who would earn lower wages, work fewer hours, and suffer benefit losses and less job security.

She noted the Postal Service has historically provided good-paying jobs in Utah and across the country.

"Doing work that really helps bind the nation together," Anderson asserted. "That was the original vision of the Postal Service. It's in our Constitution that it should help connect rural to urban areas and level the playing field."

Americans across the political spectrum have voiced strong support for the Postal Service and its public mission and Anderson emphasized there are currently bipartisan resolutions against privatization in the U.S. House and Senate. She hopes the president is listening to the people in his own party.

"... who are speaking out in support of keeping the Postal Service public, and keeping its mandate to provide universal service to every American no matter where you live," Anderson added.