Monday's USU flag ceremony marks the beginning of National Police Week

Monday morning's flag ceremony at Utah State University’s Logan campus marked the beginning of National Police Week, honoring current and former law enforcement officers across Cache Valley.

The crowd of officers, families, and passersby's at USU’s Old Main flagpole were united in the remembrance of the more than 100 fallen officers in the U.S. this year alone.

The ceremony also served as an opportunity to reflect upon sacrifices made in the service of our community. Here are some of the attendees on what it means to them.

“I've been in this profession for 35 years, law enforcement is what keeps our community safe, and I hold that to honor, very sacred.” said Kent Harris, Captain of the Utah State University Police.

“When you hear taps, that kind of says it all, as far as what you feel for National Police Week," said Jeff Simmons, chief of police with Logan City. "And first of all, we're here to honor America. Anytime the flag is raised, it reminds us that, even though we squabble, that we're united. It's the United States for a purpose.”

"I'm here to support all of the law enforcement officers and the work that they do," said Laurilee Tarbet, a 911 dispatch supervisor.

"I've been to Police Week twice in Washington, DC, both times to represent a fallen comrade of mine, a man that I supervised. So it's always tender this time of year," said Shane Nebeker, a Utah State University police officer.

"I've been with the highway patrol for just under 20 years" said Cade Brenchley, a lieutenant with the Utah Highway Patrol. "National Police Week recognizing not only just the law enforcement officers that are currently working, but those who have have died during the scope of their duties. It's a big deal to take a week and recognize our colleagues and appreciate what they do on a day-to-day basis.