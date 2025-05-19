© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Liberal arts programs at two Utah universities take the brunt of cuts

The Salt Lake Tribune | By Courtney Tanner
Published May 19, 2025 at 3:51 PM MDT
Utah Tech University sign that reads 'Home of the Trail Blazers' in pink. There is a palm tree close to the camera.
Chris Samuels
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Utah Tech University is pictured in St. George on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Utah Tech and Southern Utah University have both released their plans to comply with the state-imposed budget cuts handed down by the Utah Legislature in 2025.

Liberal arts programs are taking the brunt of cuts at Utah’s two southern universities as the schools work to comply with a legislative mandate to reduce their budgets by millions of dollars.

Faculty had largely expected — and feared— that those programs would be the first to go. But the latest cuts announced at Cedar City-based Southern Utah University and Utah Tech University in St. George significantly reduce humanities and social science offerings for Utah’s public university students geographically, leaving fewer options south of Orem.

The reductions, overall, have been pushed by state leaders who say they want to see more efficiency and less “administrative bloat” in the state’s eight public colleges and universities. This year, lawmakers slashed $60.5 million across the board from institution budgets.

Read the rest of the story at sltrib.com

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
