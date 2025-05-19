Liberal arts programs at two Utah universities take the brunt of cuts

Liberal arts programs are taking the brunt of cuts at Utah’s two southern universities as the schools work to comply with a legislative mandate to reduce their budgets by millions of dollars.

Faculty had largely expected — and feared— that those programs would be the first to go. But the latest cuts announced at Cedar City-based Southern Utah University and Utah Tech University in St. George significantly reduce humanities and social science offerings for Utah’s public university students geographically, leaving fewer options south of Orem.

The reductions, overall, have been pushed by state leaders who say they want to see more efficiency and less “administrative bloat” in the state’s eight public colleges and universities. This year, lawmakers slashed $60.5 million across the board from institution budgets.

