Rural Utah mayor advocates for clean energy tax credits

Lenise Peterman, mayor of Helper, stressed tax credits have been vital for communities like hers as they help modernize their systems. But the budget reconciliation package now in Congress would eliminate major parts of Inflation Reduction Act funding, including clean energy investments.

Peterman said it could be detrimental to local people who have been able to harness the power of tax credits to grow their businesses.

"The jobs are there," Peterman emphasized. "We just need to ensure that we have the educational resources available - especially to people who may be transitioning out of a traditional coal plant or coal mining, to be able to step into those roles. But the roles are there."

She added while federal dollars in rural communities affect fewer people, their effect is triple that of urban communities. Peterman said the Inflation Reduction Act incentives will foster energy independence as power use and costs are projected to increase. Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, has been an outspoken critic of sunsetting the credits.

Peterman pointed out Helper is in a unique position, since the town of about 2,200 residents owns and operates its own electric grid. It purchases power from transmission stations but Peterman said they face challenges due to the town's aging and limited infrastructure. She sees the tax credits as part of the solution.

"For me, it's about hardening the grid so that we can then incorporate other energy types, which I hope will drive costs down for the consumers," Peterman underscored. "Because now we'll have options and not be beholden to a single energy source."

Republican leadership in Congress is hoping to pass the big budget bill and have it signed by President Donald Trump before July 4. Peterman hopes politicians are able to reach consensus and do what is best for all, rural and urban alike.

"I'm hopeful that we can move past the partisan positions that people seem to be stuck in and do what's best for all of the people," Peterman added. "I really hope that comes to fruition."