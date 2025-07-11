Texas floods, America Party, federal injunctions, and public education

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss 4th of July celebrations, the deadly flooding in Texas, Elon Musk's new political party, and allegations of torture from Kilmar Abrego Garcia during his deportation to an El Salvadoran prison. They also discuss the Supreme Court's decision to strip federal courts of the power to issue nationwide injunctions, a ruling on parental rights regarding education opt-outs, Utah suing Snapchat over the app's alleged addictiveness, diversity in Utah, NATO, and federal cuts to education programs.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.