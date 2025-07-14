© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our classical and Spanish-language HD channels are currently down and undergoing repair. They are still available to stream online.
Programs
Access Utah

The life of Utah poet May Swenson on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published July 14, 2025 at 12:22 PM MDT
The cover of "May Swenson, A Writer's Life" features a photo of May Swenson holding a teacup and looking intently at the viewer.
Princeton University Press

On this episode, we talk with Margaret Brucia, author of "The Key to Everything: May Swenson, A Writer’s Life."

May Swenson (1913–1989) was one of the most important and original poets of the twentieth century. "The Key to Everything" is a biography of this experimental American modernist that draws directly from her unpublished diaries and her letters to friends, family, and colleagues, most notably Elizabeth Bishop. In 1952, Swenson wrote in her diary, “I want to confirm my life in a narrative—my Lesbianism, the hereditary background of my parents, grandparents, origins in the ‘old country.’” Taking up Swenson’s uncompleted autobiographical plan, Margaret Brucia tells Swenson’s story as much as possible through her own words.

Margaret A. Brucia is a Fulbright scholar, the recipient of a fellowship from the National Endowment for the Humanities, and a Fellow of the American Academy in Rome. Trained as a classicist, she has a special interest in women’s diaries and letters.

Tags
Access Utah UPRBooks on Access UtahpoetryUtah History
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content